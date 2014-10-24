Bringing The World Home To You

It’s Prank Season In Michigan As The Football Rivalry Sparks Up

Published October 24, 2014 at 1:57 PM EDT

The University of Michigan Wolverines go up against the Michigan State University Spartans this weekend. It’s a rivalry that goes back decades, and the week before the game is peak prank season. Last year, MSU’s Spartan statue was painted gold and blue by rogue Michigan fans. This year, Michigan let its guard down.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Kate Wells of Michigan Radio explains.

