Problem With The Product: Mom Protests 'Breaking Bad' Merchandise

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There's a limit to how much merchandising you can do. You can sell dolls linked with "Frozen" - "Breaking Bad" is tougher. Toys R Us gave up selling figures based on the story of Walter White. A Florida mom protested making toys inspired by the tale of a dying teacher who becomes a meth dealer. Those toys are gone, leaving kids to make do with more wholesome kids characters, say Harry Potter who attends a school where people are killed by the Dark Lord. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.