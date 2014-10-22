Colorado Backs Away From Pot Edibles Ban

This week public health officials proposed banning all marijuana-infused edibles except for hard candy and liquid drops, but backed away from the idea after critics said it would violate the state’s voter-approved legalization of recreational marijuana, which took effect in January.

A working group has until next year to come up with ways to regulate the sale of edibles, which now constitutes up to 40 percent of the lucrative marijuana industry in Colorado.

One proposal is imprinting the edibles with a recognizable stamp so children won’t accidentally consume pot-infused candy that currently looks no different than regular candy.

Colorado state Rep. Jonathan Singerjoined Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the proposal.

“Once it’s outside of the package, I don’t care whether you’re 6 years old or 60 years old, I want to be able to know whether or not I’m looking at a marijuana cookie or an Oreo cookie,” Singer said.

“In Colorado we have a very robust regulatory system that really encourages parental responsibility and really what this task force is dealing with is what the candy or baked goods look like outside of the package. Right now, every edible marijuana item needs to leave a marijuana dispensary in a child-proof, opaque container. Basically a resealable a locking zip-lock bag, not just a bag anyone can open easily.”

“I’d like to see those individual products stamped, shaped or marked in some way that makes it easily identifiable for the average consumer, whether you’re 6 years old or 60 years old, to make sure that people know what they’re putting in their bodies”

“What we’re doing now at the state is requiring by October 30, every marijuana piece sold be sold in single serving sizes of ten milligrams, and so someone like a Maureen Dowd or any tourist isn’t going to be ingesting 30, 50 or 100 milligrams in one serving. The other thing is the industry is actually stepping up with their own public education campaign saying ‘start low, go slow’. It might take an hour or two or even two and half hours to feel the intoxicating effects of marijuana.”

Jonathan Singer, Colorado state representative.

