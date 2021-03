DJ Sessions: Vivaldi To Scarlatti

For this week’sHere & Now DJ Sessions, Vic Di Geronimo, who hosts Classic Mornings on WILL Illinois Public Media in Urbana, Illinois, joins host Jeremy Hobson to talk classical music.

Songs Heard In This Segment

Domenico Scarlatti, “Sonata in D minor”, performed by Sérgio & Odair Assad

Franz Schubert, “Three Piano Pieces (1828) No. 2″ performed by Maria João Pires piano,

Gioachino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino Overture performed by English Chamber Orchestra, conductor Ion Marin

Johannes Brahms, orchestrated by Albert Parlow, “Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor” performed by London Symphony Orchestra, conductor Neeme Järvi

Antonio Vivaldi, “Concerto in D minor for 2 recorders, 2 oboes, 2 violins, bassoon, strings and basso continuo, RV 566: 1. Allegro Assai”, performed by Maurice Steger, recorder; I Barocchisti, Diego Fasolis



