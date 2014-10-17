Washington, D.C. Election Guide Uses Upside-Down Flag

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with this week's best excuse. The District of Columbia holds an election this fall. Washington made an election guide and decorated it with a D.C. flag - two red stripes, three red stars on top. But the guide shows the flag upside-down, stars on the bottom. The Washington Post reports it was a mistake, but officials contend it was really a brilliant ruse to get attention and fight voter apathy. Traditionally an upside-down flag is a signal of distress. It's MORNING EDITION.