Washington, D.C. Election Guide Uses Upside-Down Flag

Published October 17, 2014 at 7:17 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with this week's best excuse. The District of Columbia holds an election this fall. Washington made an election guide and decorated it with a D.C. flag - two red stripes, three red stars on top. But the guide shows the flag upside-down, stars on the bottom. The Washington Post reports it was a mistake, but officials contend it was really a brilliant ruse to get attention and fight voter apathy. Traditionally an upside-down flag is a signal of distress. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition