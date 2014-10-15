Software Error Causes Nielsen Rating Mistake

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with condolences to ABC. For 263 weeks, ABC's "World News Tonight" trailed "NBC Nightly News." At last, they finally won a week. The Nielsen Company said ABC triumphed. Now Nielsen is taking it back. The ratings change was caused by a software error, and the instant replay goes to NBC. In related news, this program remains far ahead of the competition with 17 trillion listeners. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.