Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Software Error Causes Nielsen Rating Mistake

Published October 15, 2014 at 7:14 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with condolences to ABC. For 263 weeks, ABC's "World News Tonight" trailed "NBC Nightly News." At last, they finally won a week. The Nielsen Company said ABC triumphed. Now Nielsen is taking it back. The ratings change was caused by a software error, and the instant replay goes to NBC. In related news, this program remains far ahead of the competition with 17 trillion listeners. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition