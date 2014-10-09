Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Forgotten Time Capsule Finally Opened

Published October 9, 2014 at 7:15 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In 1914, Wall Street businessmen filled a bronze box, a time capsule - papers describing life in 1914, meant to be opened in 1974.

Two world wars and a stock market crash later, it was it was forgotten. Nobody opened it.

Later, it turned up at the New York Historical Society and at last, it has been opened. It reveals that in 1914, Americans played baseball, drank coffee, made tea and tried to find some way to be remembered.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition