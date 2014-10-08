Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

British Car Repair Company's Slogan Isn't Necessarily True

Published October 8, 2014 at 7:23 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Halfords is a British automotive repair company with a couple of catchy slogans - we fit, and we go the extra mile. So when one of their trucks with the slogan, we fit, on the back recently got stuck under a bridge, social media hilarity ensued. The London Fire Brigade tweeted from the scene, on this occasion, the we fit lorry didn't quite fit. It also tweeted that by going the extra mile, it could have avoided that bridge altogether. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition