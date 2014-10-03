Bringing The World Home To You

Falcon Has Surgery To Remove Cataracts

Published October 3, 2014 at 7:19 AM EDT

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Falcons are famous hunters known for their speed and ability to spot prey from hundreds of feet in the air, so pity poor Banner. She's a 4-year-old falcon in New Hampshire who went blind two years ago and hasn't been able to hunt or fly since. But now there's hope. This week, Banner reportedly became the first falcon to undergo cataract removal surgery, carried out by an international team of experts. And it looks like it worked. New Hampshire rodents, beware. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

