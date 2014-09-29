Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'Equalizer' Devotes Time To Character Development, Graphic Violence

By Kenneth Turan
Published September 29, 2014 at 5:12 AM EDT
Denzel Washington stars as a retired intelligence officer in <em>The Equalizer</em>.
Denzel Washington stars as a retired intelligence officer in <em>The Equalizer</em>.

When star Denzel Washington and director Anton Fuqua collaborated on 2001's Training Day, the film won Washington an Oscar and changed the trajectory of his career. Now they are together again.

The Equalizer is unapologetic in its excessive, frequently grotesque violence. But because it's got Denzel Washington as its star, it's more interested in character development than you might guess.

The movie takes a full half hour introducing Robert, Washington's character, as a seemingly ordinary Boston resident who has a nine-to-five job and never misses a chance to pass on a wide range of positive-thinking aphorisms.

"I think you can be anything you want to be," he says.

Robert is talking to a young Russian prostitute, played by Chloe Grace Moretz. He takes a fatherly interest in her and that turns him into the world's deadliest Boy Scout, able to create the kind of mayhem with a corkscrew that no sommelier would ever condone.

Robert's heroics bring to Boston a fierce Russian enforcer known as a sociopath with a business card. Does Robert back down? No he does not.

"I've done some bad things in my life," he says. "I promised someone that I love very much that I would never go back to being that person, but for you I'm going to make an exception."

The Equalizer echoes Clint Eastwood's brilliant Unforgiven by focusing on how strong and irresistible the lure of violence is for those who have indulged in it.

Now that Robert is off the wagon, it will come as no surprise that an Equalizer 2 is in the works.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Morning Edition
Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
See stories by Kenneth Turan