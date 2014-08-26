Bringing The World Home To You

Naked Campers Told To Put Clothes On

Published August 26, 2014 at 7:40 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Mother Nature defeated Burning Man, the annual countercultural event taking place in Nevada. Heavy rain forced organizers to shut off an entrance to the event, so attendees looked to camp elsewhere. A convoy of Volkswagen buses and RVs pulled into one campground. Some folks got out, and they took their clothes off, which is allowed at Burning Man but not Pyramid Lake. A park ranger was quoted as saying, "how can you not know that it is not OK to be naked in public?" You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

