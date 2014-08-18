Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Dollar General Makes $9.7 Billion Bid For Family Dollar

Published August 18, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
A Family Dollar store is seen on July 28, 2014, in Hallandale, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A Family Dollar store is seen on July 28, 2014, in Hallandale, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Today, Dollar General said it wants to buy Family Dollar in an all-cash deal worth $9.7 billion. That proposal tops an earlier bid from another dollar store, Dollar Tree, for the same company last month.

NPR’s Marilyn Geewax talks to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about what the deal means in the larger context of the American economy, and why there’s so much competition for the dollar store.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.