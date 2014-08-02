PETER SAGAL, HOST:

HENRY BISHOP: Hi, this is Henry from Sunnyvale, California.

SAGAL: Hi, Henry. How are you?

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Sunnyvale is - Sunnyvale's down on the peninsula, right?

BISHOP: Yeah, that's right. Right here in the South Bay.

SAGAL: Silicon Valley?

BISHOP: Yes, sir.

SAGAL: And are you in the high-tech industry?

BISHOP: Yes, I am, unfortunately.

SAGAL: Oh, really? I thought you guys were all billionaires and stuff. So are you trying to get out of there?

BISHOP: No, we're stuck here. In fact, we're home from the hospital today. We just welcomed our first baby.

SAGAL: Hey. That's exciting.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Wow.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Your wife just gave birth to her firstborn child. And you say, that's great, honey - terrific. Look, I've got to call in to this quiz show now.

(LAUGHTER)

BISHOP: We actually had tickets to be there, but he decided to join us a little early, and so we couldn't make it.

SAGAL: Oh, I'm sorry to hear that.

BISHOP: Oh, no. No worries.

POUNDSTONE: I think that makes you quite a guy, that you stayed with her instead of coming.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Henry, welcome to the show. Bill Kurtis is going to read you three news-related limericks with the last word or phrase missing from each. If you can fill in that last word or phrase correctly in two of the limericks, you'll be a winner. Ready to play?

BISHOP: I am.

SAGAL: Here is your first limerick.

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: The sofa I plant my body in looks just like a huge, dimpled chin - a big, pinkish seat that's supple like meat and covered in human-like...

BISHOP: Skin?

SAGAL: Yes, skin.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A London furniture designer is selling special leather chairs that cost $2,500. And they're made to look and even smell like human skin. It's kind of a big, shapeless blob on another shapeless blob. It's for people who want to relax in the warm embrace of, say, an enormous, obese, naked man.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You might think this is nuts - a weird joke. But our cow listeners are all like, oh, yeah, laugh it up.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Who could imagine?

ALONZO BODDEN: Couldn't you just save 2,500 bucks by getting a fat, unemployed roommate to lay around?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah, then you've got to feed - you'll argue about what's on TV.

MAZ JOBRANI: See, when I hear about things like this, I'm like, none of my ideas are stupid.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah.

(APPLAUSE)

JOBRANI: You know what I'm saying?

SAGAL: Here is your next limerick.

KURTIS: I'm old and hate hospital check-ins, so regular exercise beckons. My body's still strong, just not for too long. I work out in bursts of six...

BISHOP: Seconds.

SAGAL: Seconds. Six Seconds, that's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: To avoid health problems, experts are now recommending retirees, senior citizens, should get six seconds of exercise per week.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That's all you need to get health benefits. It can be achieved in quick bursts on the bike, may be a single push-up, a high-impact six seconds of struggling to get up out of your human skin chair. I don't know.

POUNDSTONE: Wait a minute.

SAGAL: Yes?

POUNDSTONE: Who recommends this?

SAGAL: Scientists.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: And how old are they talking? I mean, are they talking about people that are, like, you know - it'll give you another day?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I'm talking about people who are over 65, people who are sedentary or old.

POUNDSTONE: Six seconds? This is not a good thing to say on the radio.

SAGAL: Well, it is amazing to consider that this is how sedentary we've become, where a mere six seconds per week of vigorous exercise is an improvement over where we are.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Really, yeah.

SAGAL: That's terrifying. All right, very good. Here is your last limerick.

KURTIS: Our geckos are space-roaming wizards. Our contact to them has been scissored. They're out there in space, propagating their race. And soon, we'll have blizzards of...

BISHOP: Oh, gosh...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Geckos is a hint.

BISHOP: Lizards?

SAGAL: Yes, lizards.

KURTIS: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Crisis in space - last week, the Russian Space Agency lost control of a satellite filled with copulating gecko lizards. This is true. They wanted to see what effect microgravity had on the mating habits of lizards. One effect - gives the female lizards another excuse. Not tonight, honey. I'm floating helplessly around this chamber.

(LAUGHTER)

JOBRANI: We just send - we send these, like, multimillion, billion dollar devices into space with just animals?

SAGAL: Well, we didn't. They did. I mean, the same month we were celebrating the 45th anniversary of the first man on the moon, they sent up a bunch of lizards just so they could watch them do it in space.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Who's winning the space race?

(LAUGHTER)

JOBRANI: That just sounds really cocky. It's like, (speaking with Russian accent) whatever, we have lots money, put lizard, go.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Henry do?

KURTIS: The proud father Henry got three out of three.

POUNDSTONE: All right.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Congratulations. Well done, Henry. Congratulations on the birth of your son.

BISHOP: Thank you, everyone.

