Pa. Man's Parting Message: 'Please Don't Email Me, I'm Dead'

Published August 1, 2014 at 6:37 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A Pennsylvania man has some last words for his friends. Please don't e-mail me, I'm dead. Kevin McGroarty left behind his own obituary. He died last week at the age of 53. As his obit' has it, after battling a long fight with mediocracy. He leaves behind no children. If he had, he would've been named Almighty Thor. And on his headstone, one of his favorite sayings in life, I'll be right back. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition