You Might Call This Story Sour Grapes

It was an elaborate con involving wine and some of America’s wealthiest collectors.

Rudy Kurniawan is the first person to be tried and convicted for selling fake wine in the United States. He manufactured phony vintages in his kitchen and sold more than $35 million worth in 2006 alone.

The BBC’s business correspondent, Michelle Fleury, reports on the case as it moves towards sentencing.

Reporter

Michelle Fleury, business correspondent for the BBC. She tweets @BizFleury.

