Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

British Parliament Member Gets Stuck In Restroom

Published July 18, 2014 at 6:09 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Michael Gove, a member of Britain's Parliament, might be feeling a little flushed. He got stuck in the bathroom on Wednesday, his first full day as chief whip - that's the person in charge of making sure members of his party are in place to vote the right way. Now, a colleague came to Gove's defense, pointing out that knowing who is using the toilet at any moment is part of the whip's job, so he was likely just carrying out his duties. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition