Obama Lookalike Gets Around Town

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Earlier this week on the program, we reported on President Obama's dramatic walk to Chipotle. The logistics of which turned his Secret Service's hair gray. Well then yesterday, is that him out in front of the White House again? No, actually, it was just a professional look-alike, Louis Ortiz, in town for a documentary festival. According to the Washington Post, he was even able to poke his head into some White House meetings. Everyone immediately stood up and then they cracked up. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.