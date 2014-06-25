Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Obama Lookalike Gets Around Town

Published June 25, 2014 at 7:31 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Earlier this week on the program, we reported on President Obama's dramatic walk to Chipotle. The logistics of which turned his Secret Service's hair gray. Well then yesterday, is that him out in front of the White House again? No, actually, it was just a professional look-alike, Louis Ortiz, in town for a documentary festival. According to the Washington Post, he was even able to poke his head into some White House meetings. Everyone immediately stood up and then they cracked up. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition