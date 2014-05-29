Bringing The World Home To You

Dallas Man Orders World's Most Expensive Starbucks Drink

Published May 29, 2014 at 6:14 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Ever joke with a colleague about his or her coffee order? Going to Starbucks, David? Great. Bring me a venti, iced vanilla latte with extra ice and an extra shot. That's nothing compared to what a man in Dallas ordered. He's a member of the loyalty program and was entitled to a free drink. He went big, ordering what is now the world's most expensive Starbucks beverage - a sexagintuple, vanilla bean, mocha frappuccino. The bucket-sized beverage would've cost about $55. It had 60 shots of espresso. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

