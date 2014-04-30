Pentagon To Review Army Hair Requirements After Controversy

Earlier this month, the Army issued new hair regulations that banned most twists, dreadlocks and large cornrows – styles used predominately by African-American women with natural hairstyles.

Sixteen female members of the Congressional Black Caucus wrote to Secretary Defense Chuck Hagel calling the changes “discriminatory rules targeting soldiers who are women of color.”

Now, in response to that criticism, the military is expected to review those standards. Pentagon spokesman Navy Rear Adm. John Kirby says Hagel will make whatever adjustments are appropriate after review.

NPR’s Karen Grigsby Bates joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the developments regarding these regulations.

Karen Grigsby Bates, NPR correspondent and part of NPR’s Code Switch team, which covers race, ethnicity and culture.

