Richard Gere Plays Homeless Man Convincingly

Published April 29, 2014 at 7:12 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Here's a story that might get Richard Gere some Oscar buzz. He plays a homeless man in an upcoming movie so convincingly that he fooled a French tourist in New York. Karim Gumbo(ph) saw a straggly man digging through trash near Grand Central Station. She offered him some pizza. The 64-year-old actor accepted. Gumbo didn't realize who it was until a few days later when she saw a photo in the newspaper of her with Richard Gere, whom she described as, quote, very handsome even at his age.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

