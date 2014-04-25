Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Calif. Politician Disputes Misdemeanor Charges

Published April 25, 2014 at 6:48 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

A California politician is defending himself against misdemeanor charges. But his defense is nearly as awkward as the charge. Santa Rosa Supervisor Efren Carrillo is accused of being a peeping Tom. Mr. Carrillo admits that, yes, he made a late night visit to a neighbor. And yes, it's true he was wearing only socks and underwear at the time. But he says he was not looking in windows. The supervisor says he was merely drunk.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition