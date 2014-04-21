Honda Introduces Asimo To North America

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And artificial intelligence made an appearance in the real world over the weekend, as Honda introduced to North America the latest model of its humanoid robot, Asimo. This one, the third version, is more lifelike than previous models. It can climb stairs, hop up and down on one foot, and sign with its hands. Asimo greeted a crowd of reporters at a hotel in New York.

ASIMO THE ROBOT: Hello, everyone. Nice to meet you. Thank you for coming today.

MONTAGNE: Asimo looks like a little guy with big round eyes in a spacesuit. Its name is short for Advanced Step in Innovative Mobility and there are more innovations on the way. Honda is currently working on Asimo Version IV.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And we hope you or your robot continue to keep the radio tuned to MORNING EDITION each day. Thanks for listening on your Public Radio station. Remember that you can also continue to listen to us in the afternoon on ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. Or catch us on your device. All day long, you can find us on Facebook. You can find us on Twitter. And, of course, at NPR.org as well as your station's website.

It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.