Florida Proposes New Rules Regarding Alligators

Published April 21, 2014 at 7:28 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Given it's awash in alligators, Florida is proposing to allow them to be hunted during gator season 24 hours a day. The new rules will also protect baby gators from embarrassment. They include a ban on selling stuffed baby alligators in unnatural positions, like a little gator waving on a surfboard or sporting a sheriff's badge.

The idea is serious, aimed at discouraging the curio shop stuff. Still, no more gators in hula skirts. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

