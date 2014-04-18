Bringing The World Home To You

Indiana Man Lets Buyer Keep His Stolen Car

Published April 18, 2014 at 6:58 AM EDT

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Kelly McEvers with the story of not one, but two good Samaritans in Boonville, Ind. A Chrysler belonging to Derk West was stolen last week. The thief then sold the car to a 72-year-old man for 300 bucks.

That buyer started feeling like the deal was too good to be true. So he looked up the car's rightful owner, Mr. West; gave him a call. Derk West decided the older man needed the car more than he did, so he let him keep it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition