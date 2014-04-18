Bringing The World Home To You

First Embryonic Stem Cells Cloned From Adults

Published April 18, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT

For the first time, scientists have successfully grown stem cells from adults using cloning techniques.

This development, published in Thursday’s online edition of the journal Cell Stem Cell, brings scientists closer to developing patient-specific lines of cells that can be used to treat medical ailments.

NPR science correspondent Richard Harris discusses this breakthrough and ethical controversy this discovery might elicit with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.