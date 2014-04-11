Bringing The World Home To You

Central African Republic Plagued By Ethnic Conflict As U.N. Pledges Help

Published April 11, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
A woman of the Pulaar ethnicity carries a baby on her back as she waits in line in the Begoua district, northeast of Bangui, to receive humanitarian and medical aid on April 9, 2014. (Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman of the Pulaar ethnicity carries a baby on her back as she waits in line in the Begoua district, northeast of Bangui, to receive humanitarian and medical aid on April 9, 2014. (Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images)

As Rwanda commemorates the anniversary of the genocide there 20 years ago this week, its neighbor, the Central African Republic, continues to suffer brutal ethnic violence.

The United Nations Security Council voted unanimously yesterday to assemble a peacekeeping force to help stem the C.A.R. conflict.

Alexandra Zavis of the L.A. Times has been covering the story and recently traveled through the country. She joins Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer to discuss the situation there.

