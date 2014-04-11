Central African Republic Plagued By Ethnic Conflict As U.N. Pledges Help

As Rwanda commemorates the anniversary of the genocide there 20 years ago this week, its neighbor, the Central African Republic, continues to suffer brutal ethnic violence.

The United Nations Security Council voted unanimously yesterday to assemble a peacekeeping force to help stem the C.A.R. conflict.

Alexandra Zavis of the L.A. Times has been covering the story and recently traveled through the country. She joins Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer to discuss the situation there.

Guest

Alexandra Zavis, an international affairs editor and writer for the Los Angeles Times. She tweets @alexzavis.

