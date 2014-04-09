Bringing The World Home To You

1969 Birthday Greeting Arrives Decades Late

Published April 9, 2014 at 7:29 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with a birthday message that might have grown sweeter with age.

A man residing on East 12th Street in Brooklyn recently received a letter postmarked in 1969. It was addressed to Susan Heifetz, who'd lived at the apartment with her family as a child. The letter wished her a happy 19th birthday. When the man contacted Heifetz, she asked if there was any sign of who it came from. On the back there was a lipstick mark. Her late mother did like to seal letters with a kiss.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

