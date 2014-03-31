Bringing The World Home To You

AP Report: GOP Shaped Redistricting To Its Advantage

Published March 31, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT

According to a new report from the Associated Press, Republicans spent years developing a strategy to take advantage of the 2010 census, taking control of state legislatures and drawing Congressional districts that favored the GOP.

That means Democrats face an uphill fight to try to regain control of the House this fall.

Associated Press reporter Stephen Ohlemacher joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss his reporting.

Guest

  • Stephen Ohlemacher, reporter for the Associated Press. He tweets @stephenatap.

