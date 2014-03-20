Bringing The World Home To You

Objects Spotted In Indian Ocean Possibly Linked To Missing Jet

By David Greene,
Renee Montagne
Published March 20, 2014 at 5:00 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

This is MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And I'm David Greene. There is a development this morning in the investigation of that missing jetliner. Search planes and boats are trying to get a closer look at what could be debris. It's been nearly two weeks since Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 vanished with 239 people on board.

MONTAGNE: Australian officials say they are searching the Indian Ocean southwest of Australia, following a lead from satellite data. John Young, of the Australia Maritime Authority, made the announcement earlier today.

JOHN YOUNG: We have now seen satellite imagery of two objects - or a number of objects there. I don't want to draw too much from that. This is a lead. It is probably the best lead we have right now. But we need to get there, find them, see them, assess them to know whether it's really meaningful or not.

GREENE: That plane was supposed to fly from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Instead, it abruptly turned back over the Gulf of Thailand. Some of its communications were cut off around that time. And hours later, the airline's final pings to a satellite show it went west towards the Indian Ocean.

MONTAGNE: We'll have more on the latest in the search ahead. Stay with us as we follow breaking developments. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
