How Do You Construct A Voice?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published March 7, 2014 at 12:00 PM EST

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Extrasensory.

About Rupal Patel's TEDTalk

Speech scientist Rupal Patel creates customized synthetic voices that enable people who can't speak to communicate in a unique voice that embodies their personality.

About Rupal Patel

Rupal Patel directs the Communication Analysis and Design Laboratory at Northeastern University. She helped found VocaliD, an organization working to help the millions of people who use computerized devices to communicate in unique voices. Patel's technique to move beyond the usual generic male voice. She samples the tones of those with severe speech disorders and matches them with a surrogate talker. By blending the two, the team can create a synthetic voice to match the person using it.

