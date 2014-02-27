Team USA Hockey Player Adopts 2 Stray Dogs From Sochi

Bringing The World Home To You

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Team USA hockey player David Backes did not bring home gold this year. But he did bring home two stray dogs from Sochi. The stray animal population in the Russian resort town received a good bit of attention during the games, and Backes hopes these animals will help raise awareness. The dogs will be monitored in an animal shelter for 30 days, where one caretaker says they'll be getting them ready for adoption, and also teaching them English.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

