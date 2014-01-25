Bringing The World Home To You

Prediction

Published January 25, 2014 at 12:00 PM EST

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the big surprise at this year's State of the Union coming next week? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: Breaking news, Obamacare will now cover yoga pants.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: You'll be in seventh heaven. Jessi Klein.

JESSI KLEIN: Tired of adhering to laws and basic decency, Florida will finally secede.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Mr. Hannibal Burress.

HANNIBAL BURRESS: Obama will say, this sucks. I'm going to just coast from here.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Jessi Klein, special thanks to Hannibal Burress for joining us this week. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

