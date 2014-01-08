Bringing The World Home To You

Wis. Gov. Walker Called For Jury Duty

Published January 8, 2014 at 6:34 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker will be at the Milwaukee County Courthouse early this morning. Not for a press conference. This isn't tied to any political scandal. He's got jury duty. The governor was bumped from a murder trial but then put on a jury for a personal injury lawsuit. Not the most high-profile case.

The judge reminded jurors not to read headlines about the case. Then he added that the media probably won't even be interested - except for that one familiar-looking juror. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition