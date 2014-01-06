Bringing The World Home To You

23 Years Later, Message In A Bottle Answered

Published January 6, 2014 at 7:22 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Zoe Averianov was 10 years old, riding a ferry from England to Belgium. She tossed a bottle into the sea with a letter about her love of the flute and hamsters. She asked for someone to write her back; 23 years later, someone did. Zoe, who's 33 now, heard from a Dutch couple who found her bottle off the coast of the Netherlands.

They say they plan to keep Zoe's letter on their piano. To send their response, the couple opted for a quicker method of delivery - the postal service. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

