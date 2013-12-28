Bringing The World Home To You

Not My Job: Shirley Jones Gets Quizzed On Partridge Shooting

Published December 28, 2013 at 10:15 AM EST

This segment was originally broadcast on Oct. 04, 2013.

Shirley Jones starred in some of the great movie musicals of the 1950s — Oklahoma, Carousel, The Music Man -- won an Oscar for her role in the film Elmer Gantry and then went on to be the mother in the classic sitcom The Partridge Family. She's just written a new memoir about her life onstage, on-screen and behind the scenes.

We've invited Jones to play a game called "Look, it's the partridge family! GET THEM!" Three questions about the sport of partridge shooting.

