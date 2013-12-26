Bringing The World Home To You

Illinois Man Tries To Profit Off Fake 'Star Trek' Device

Published December 26, 2013 at 6:57 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Star Trek fans are passionate, but usually above the law. Trekkies go to conventions dressed like Spock or Captain Kirk. But Howard Leventhal tried to cash in on his fantasy life. The Illinois man solicited $25 million from investors for a fictitious device. Named after Dr. McCoy in the sci-fi series, it supposedly delivered medical data like the Star Trek's tricorder. Prosecutors said Leventhal's actions were valid only in another dimension. He pleaded guilty to fraud.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

