Thanksgiving Tradition: Snow Geese Migration In Vermont

We revisit Here & Now host Robin Young’s trip with her now-late uncle, Lachlan Maclachlan Field, to see the migrating snow geese at the Dead Creek Refuge in Addison, Vermont.

Less than a decade ago, visitors were awed by fields and skies filled with as many as 20,000 geese at a time. But now, because of changing migration patterns, the geese in the area number just a few thousand.

