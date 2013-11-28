Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Thanksgiving Tradition: Snow Geese Migration In Vermont

Published November 28, 2013 at 1:50 PM EST

View slideshow

5202596772_0d58904451_z.jpg

View this gallery on Flickr »

We revisit Here & Now host Robin Young’s trip with her now-late uncle, Lachlan Maclachlan Field, to see the migrating snow geese at the Dead Creek Refuge in Addison, Vermont.

Less than a decade ago, visitors were awed by fields and skies filled with as many as 20,000 geese at a time. But now, because of changing migration patterns, the geese in the area number just a few thousand.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.