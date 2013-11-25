Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

An Effort To Preserve Heritage Turkey Breeds

Published November 25, 2013 at 1:50 PM EST
A flock of heritage turkeys, including Bourbon Reds and Narragansetts. (mystuart/Flickr)
A flock of heritage turkeys, including Bourbon Reds and Narragansetts. (mystuart/Flickr)

If you’re buying a turkey in a grocery store this year, you’re probably getting a breed of turkey called Broad Breasted White. That breed makes up most of the turkeys raised by commercial farmers in the U.S.

But if everyone is eating the same type of bird, what happens to the other breeds farmers used to raise?

Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Ryan Walker of The Livestock Conservancy, which is working to preserve heritage breeds so they don’t die out.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Turkey