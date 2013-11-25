An Effort To Preserve Heritage Turkey Breeds

If you’re buying a turkey in a grocery store this year, you’re probably getting a breed of turkey called Broad Breasted White. That breed makes up most of the turkeys raised by commercial farmers in the U.S.

But if everyone is eating the same type of bird, what happens to the other breeds farmers used to raise?

Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Ryan Walker of The Livestock Conservancy, which is working to preserve heritage breeds so they don’t die out.

Guest

Ryan Walker, spokesman for The Livestock Conservancy.

