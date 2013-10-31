Bringing The World Home To You

Steve Jobs' House In Los Altos Designated A Historic Site

Published October 31, 2013 at 6:23 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's a house that shouldn't stick out in the upscale city of Los Altos; a white, ranch-style house trimmed in blue. But it attracts tourists because the garage is legendary.

It was in the garage - and living room - of this house that a young Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak built the first Apple I computers. Which is why this week, the Silicon Valley Historical Commission designated the modest home where the Apple revolution began an historic site. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition