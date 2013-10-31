Steve Jobs' House In Los Altos Designated A Historic Site

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's a house that shouldn't stick out in the upscale city of Los Altos; a white, ranch-style house trimmed in blue. But it attracts tourists because the garage is legendary.

It was in the garage - and living room - of this house that a young Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak built the first Apple I computers. Which is why this week, the Silicon Valley Historical Commission designated the modest home where the Apple revolution began an historic site.