Fans Mourn As 'Breaking Bad' Comes To A Close

AMC’s critically-acclaimed series, Breaking Bad came to an end last night.

Joanna Robinson, editor for the media website Pajiba, joined Here & Now to talk about the show and its ending, which she called “somewhat satisfying.”

“Every loose end was tied up,” Robinson said. “There was none of that ambiguity of The Sopranos that frustrated people. So I think the fans really really loved the show.”



Just a week before its close, the series won two Emmys for outstanding drama series and outstanding actress in a drama series. The same night the show was winning at the Emmys, 6.6 million people tuned in to watch that week’s episode.

For the uninitiated, lead actor Bryan Cranston plays Walter White, a chemistry teacher who turns to producing and dealing meth after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

With the help of former student Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul, Walter creates a lucrative drug empire to secure his family’s financial security.

Over the span of five seasons, Walter goes from a chemistry teacher with a side hustle to a criminal mastermind tangling with all sorts of pond scum drug dealers, including an Aryan brotherhood gang.

In the end, even though Walter is on the run from the law, he makes time to seek revenge against his enemies.

Guest

Joanna Robinson, features editor for the media website Pajiba and contributing writer and podcaster for slashfilm.com. She tweets @quityourjrob.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.