Revisiting The Fire That Killed 19 Hotshots

The Yarnell Hill fire that swept through Arizona in late June and early July burned more than 8,000 acres, destroyed 129 buildings and killed 19 firefighters — members of the Granite Mountain Hotshot crew from nearby Prescott, Ariz.

An independent investigative team has been looking at whether or not human error contributed to the deaths of almost the entire team. Their findings are expected out in the next few weeks.

Here & Now speaks with Kyle Dickman, a former hotshot firefighter and an associate editor at Outside Magazine, about his reporting on the firefighter deaths and what has been learned from the tragedy.

Dickman’s latest piece will be the cover story in next month’s issue of the magazine, and is available online.

Guest

Kyle Dickman, former hotshot firefighter and associate editor at Outside magazine. He tweets @KyleDickman.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.