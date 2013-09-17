Employee Gives School Principal Pot As A Gift
The head of a Rhode Island school was named Providence Principal of the Year, but that was only the start of the accolades. Police say an employee, Christopher Michael Sheehan, gave his boss a present to celebrate - a half-ounce of marijuana. Mr. Sheehan was arrested.
Just to be clear - since it can, apparently, be easy to forget - Rhode Island is not one of the states that has legalized pot, and especially not in a school zone.
