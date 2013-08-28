Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

The Quick Brown Fox Jumped Into London Man's Bed

Published August 28, 2013 at 8:38 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A London man got quite the wake up call Tuesday morning. He felt what he thought was a nuzzle from his girlfriend lying next to him in bed, but when he rolled over he found himself face to face with a fox. It seems the girlfriend had gone to work and the animal had come in through the cat door.

Britain's tabloid The Sun pretty much summed up the story in this headline: "I Had a Real Fox in my Bed the Other Day and it Wasn't the Missus." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition