Latest Nasdaq Glitch Was Not Squirrel Related

Published August 23, 2013 at 6:57 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE: Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The NASDAQ says it was a software glitch that froze its trading worldwide for hours yesterday. So this time it wasn't the squirrel. The bushy-tailed rodents have halted the flow of capitalism before. In 1987 and again in 1994, squirrels chewed through a key NASDAQ computer cable. Not saying, but cables still exist in the NASDAQ's high tech world so it seems squirrels could strike again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition