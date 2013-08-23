Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Dentist Aims To Clone Former Beatle John Lennon

Published August 23, 2013 at 6:37 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

A Canadian dentist bought one of John Lennon's molars at auction for $31,000. And now, Michael Zuk plans to use the tooth to clone the former Beatle. The DNA sequencing is already underway. But cloning technology is not quite there yet, so Zuk is biding his time in other ways. He released a parody song called "Love Me Tooth," as in...

(Singing) Love, love me tooth.

Sorry, I just did that. What would John Lennon think of all of this? Probably just say, let it be.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition