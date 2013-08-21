Ad Dramatizes Trayvon Martin Shooting

The Trayvon Martin shooting is at the center of a new video that advocates changing gun policy. The internet video reenacts George Zimmerman's shooting of the unarmed Florida teen, and includes tape from the 9-1-1 calls that night.

At the end of the ad, the camera slowly pans over a scene of several young people, all wearing hoodies, all lying across the ground as if they had been shot. Finally a message comes on screen, asking viewers to fight so-called 'Stand Your Ground' laws across the country. The video comes from the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence. Josh Horwitz, the organization's Executive Director, joined Celeste Headlee on Tell Me More today.

"I think those pictures of George Zimmerman have been shown ad nauseum [to] the public. I think what hasn't been shown is the true affects of 'stand your ground.' Every time someone claims a stand your ground defense there's a dead body at the other side. And we don't talk about that enough."

