Ohio University Houses Students At Waterpark Resort

Published August 15, 2013 at 6:49 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

Capital University, just outside Columbus, Ohio, was gearing up for the new school year when the administration found itself in a slippery situation. There weren't enough dorm rooms on campus. But a local business quickly dove in with a solution: Fort Rapids Resort, an indoor water park. Thirty students will, you might say, tread water there until space frees-up on campus. It's all included in their tuition - yes, including access to the water park itself.

Cannonball! It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

