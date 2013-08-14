Analyst: Utilities Challenged By Spread Of Solar
Twenty-nine states, plus the District of Columbia, require utilities to source a certain percentage of their electricity from renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar.
Publicly, critics of solar and wind have discounted the notion that renewable energy could gain a foothold in the energy industry.
But there are reports that behind closed doors, the electric industry is talking about getting out in front of this disruption.
- GreenTech Media: Behind Closed Doors, Utilities Grapple With New Strategies
- Forbes: Relentless and Disruptive Innovation Will Shortly Affect U.S. Electric Utilities
- Edison Electric Institute (report): Disruptive Challenges: Financial Implications and Strategic Responses to a Changing Retail Electric Business
Guest
- Chris Nelder, energy analyst and author of “Profit from the Peak” and “Investing in Renewable Energy.” He tweets @nelderini.
