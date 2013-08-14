Analyst: Utilities Challenged By Spread Of Solar

Twenty-nine states, plus the District of Columbia, require utilities to source a certain percentage of their electricity from renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar.

Publicly, critics of solar and wind have discounted the notion that renewable energy could gain a foothold in the energy industry.

But there are reports that behind closed doors, the electric industry is talking about getting out in front of this disruption.

Guest

Chris Nelder, energy analyst and author of “Profit from the Peak” and “Investing in Renewable Energy.” He tweets @nelderini.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.