Analyst: Utilities Challenged By Spread Of Solar

Published August 14, 2013 at 12:20 PM EDT
View of mountains and new solar panels at Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge in Utah. The Refuge continues to pursue sustainable electricity production with the addition of the solar panels near the James V. Hansen Wildlife Education Center. (Jason St. Sauver/USFWS via Flickr)
Twenty-nine states, plus the District of Columbia, require utilities to source a certain percentage of their electricity from renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar.

Publicly, critics of solar and wind have discounted the notion that renewable energy could gain a foothold in the energy industry.

But there are reports that behind closed doors, the electric industry is talking about getting out in front of this disruption.

  • Chris Nelder, energy analyst and author of “Profit from the Peak” and “Investing in Renewable Energy.” He tweets @nelderini.

