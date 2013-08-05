Bringing The World Home To You

Sideburns Contest To Honor Commodore Perry

Published August 5, 2013 at 7:09 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry won a major victory over the British 200 years ago at the Battle of Lake Erie. On Wednesday, the citizens of Erie, Pennsylvania will honor him the best way they know how - with a sideburns contest, ones that look the most like Commodore Perry's famous mutton chops. A victory won't be easy. One contestant, Steve Frezza, sports such convincing chops he once got to play the commodore in a PBS documentary. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

