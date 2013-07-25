Bringing The World Home To You

Remembering Faye Hunter Of 'Let's Active'

Published July 25, 2013 at 12:45 PM EDT
Faye Hunter, the founding bassist of Let's Active. (Facebook)
Everybody knows R.E.M. but there were so many other southern bands that played the sort of jangly guitar pop that the boys from Athens, Georgia, made famous.

One of my favorites was Let’s Active, formed by Mitch Easter, Sara Romweber and Faye Hunter in 1981.

Any band that can produce a song like “Every Dog Has His Day” is OK in my book.

Well, Faye Hunter, who played bass and sang in Let’s Active, died on July 21, apparently a suicide.

I had a chance to speak to Mitch Easter about his friend and former band mate:

Funeral services for Faye Hunter will be held tomorrow in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was 59.

Let's Active - Waters Part Let's Active - Blue Line

Guest

  • Mitch Easter, formed the band Let’s Active with Faye Hunter in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

